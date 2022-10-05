Is Agrify Corporation’s (NASDAQ: AGFY) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 17.26 million shares of the Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.58, and it changed around $0.11 or 24.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.70M. AGFY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.55, offering almost -3960.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.21% since then. We note from Agrify Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 519.88K.

Agrify Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AGFY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Agrify Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.46 for the current quarter.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Instantly AGFY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 24.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6549 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.92% year-to-date, but still up 22.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) is -29.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGFY is forecast to be at a low of $1.20 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -589.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -106.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

Agrify Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -89.53 percent over the past six months and at a -143.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Agrify Corporation to make $13.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.69 million and $25.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -44.70%.

Agrify Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -59.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.28% of Agrify Corporation shares, and 29.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.10%. Agrify Corporation stock is held by 54 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.40% of the shares, which is about 1.71 million shares worth $0.94 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.16% or 1.11 million shares worth $0.61 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.67 million shares worth $0.92 million, making up 6.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF held roughly 0.91 million shares worth around $0.5 million, which represents about 3.40% of the total shares outstanding.