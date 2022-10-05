If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG)

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) were traded, and its beta was 2.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $61.89, and it changed around $3.05 or 5.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.80B. SIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $111.92, offering almost -80.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $48.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.94% since then. We note from Signet Jewelers Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 781.10K.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) trade information

Instantly SIG has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 61.98 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.89% year-to-date, but still up 14.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) is 12.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.79 day(s).

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) estimates and forecasts

Signet Jewelers Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.61 percent over the past six months and at a -8.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.78 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Signet Jewelers Limited to make $1.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.00%. Signet Jewelers Limited earnings are expected to increase by 1.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.00% per year for the next five years.

SIG Dividends

Signet Jewelers Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 30 and December 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.29 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 1.29% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.37% of Signet Jewelers Limited shares, and 110.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 113.23%. Signet Jewelers Limited stock is held by 400 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 18.72% of the shares, which is about 8.71 million shares worth $633.19 million.

Select Equity Group, Inc., with 17.37% or 8.08 million shares worth $587.39 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.36 million shares worth $179.54 million, making up 7.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $105.49 million, which represents about 3.12% of the total shares outstanding.