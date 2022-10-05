If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 3.55 million shares of the Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.09, and it changed around $0.13 or 3.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.06M. SHPH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $126.26, offering almost -2987.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.85% since then. We note from Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.83 million.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) trade information

Instantly SHPH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.40 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -89.71% year-to-date, but still down -29.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) is -73.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

SHPH Dividends

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 61.71% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.