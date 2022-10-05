Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.62 million shares of the Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.95, and it changed around $0.24 or 14.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $489.10M. HYZN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.74, offering almost -348.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.92% since then. We note from Hyzon Motors Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36 million.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Instantly HYZN has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9700 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.95% year-to-date, but still up 8.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) is -2.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.2 day(s).

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Hyzon Motors Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.24 percent over the past six months and at a -400.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 958.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Hyzon Motors Inc. to make $13.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,340.70%.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 14.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 64.90% of Hyzon Motors Inc. shares, and 18.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.56%. Hyzon Motors Inc. stock is held by 124 institutions, with Public Investment Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.24% of the shares, which is about 8.03 million shares worth $51.33 million.

Legal & General Group PLC, with 1.70% or 4.22 million shares worth $26.97 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.81 million shares worth $11.19 million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.19 million shares worth around $14.01 million, which represents about 0.88% of the total shares outstanding.