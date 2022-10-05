HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 8.84 million shares of the HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.64, and it changed around $0.75 or 2.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.93B. HPQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.47, offering almost -55.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.13% since then. We note from HP Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.12 million.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) trade information

Instantly HPQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.86 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.28% year-to-date, but still up 6.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is -3.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 55.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.75 day(s).

HP Inc. (HPQ) estimates and forecasts

HP Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.29 percent over the past six months and at a 7.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.87 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect HP Inc. to make $16.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.40%. HP Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 166.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.23% per year for the next five years.

HPQ Dividends

HP Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 21 and November 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.75 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 3.75% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of HP Inc. shares, and 90.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.38%. HP Inc. stock is held by 1,505 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.18% of the shares, which is about 105.24 million shares worth $3.82 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway, Inc, with 10.10% or 104.48 million shares worth $3.79 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 39.72 million shares worth $1.3 billion, making up 3.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 30.34 million shares worth around $1.1 billion, which represents about 2.93% of the total shares outstanding.