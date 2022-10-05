How To Invest In Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 1.86 million shares of the Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.87, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.00B. GNW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.61, offering almost -19.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.37% since then. We note from Genworth Financial Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.08 million.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) trade information

Instantly GNW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.93 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.46% year-to-date, but still up 11.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) is -5.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNW is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -61.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -31.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.98 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Genworth Financial Inc. to make $1.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.40%. Genworth Financial Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 26.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

GNW Dividends

Genworth Financial Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.34% of Genworth Financial Inc. shares, and 78.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.90%. Genworth Financial Inc. stock is held by 390 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.72% of the shares, which is about 74.14 million shares worth $284.8 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.48% or 57.84 million shares worth $222.16 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 31.04 million shares worth $119.22 million, making up 6.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 14.98 million shares worth around $57.56 million, which represents about 2.97% of the total shares outstanding.