Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) have been traded, and its beta is 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $100.25, and it changed around -$2.33 or -2.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.53B. HELE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $256.26, offering almost -155.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $96.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.85% since then. We note from Helen of Troy Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 273.24K.

Helen of Troy Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended HELE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Helen of Troy Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $2.22 for the current quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) trade information

Instantly HELE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 104.24 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.04% year-to-date, but still up 1.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) is -16.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $198.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HELE is forecast to be at a low of $175.00 and a high of $227.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -126.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -74.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) estimates and forecasts

Helen of Troy Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.43 percent over the past six months and at a -18.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $522.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited to make $625.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.10%. Helen of Troy Limited earnings are expected to increase by -5.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

HELE Dividends

Helen of Troy Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 05.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.10% of Helen of Troy Limited shares, and 108.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.80%. Helen of Troy Limited stock is held by 380 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.81% of the shares, which is about 2.59 million shares worth $507.48 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.67% or 2.32 million shares worth $453.72 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.93 million shares worth $378.01 million, making up 8.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 0.99 million shares worth around $160.5 million, which represents about 4.12% of the total shares outstanding.