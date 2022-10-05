Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 8.16 million shares of the Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.24, and it changed around $0.1 or 1.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.85B. HLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.50, offering almost -36.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.42% since then. We note from Haleon plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.72 million.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Instantly HLN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.38 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.80% year-to-date, but still up 6.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is 10.83% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.28, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -90.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HLN is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $3.80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 39.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 59.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Haleon plc (HLN) estimates and forecasts

HLN Dividends

Haleon plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.40% of Haleon plc shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.