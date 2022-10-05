Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.53 million shares of the Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) were traded, and its beta was 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around $0.01 or 5.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.95M. AUMN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.63, offering almost -125.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.43% since then. We note from Golden Minerals Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 459.96K.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) trade information

Instantly AUMN has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3005 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.61% year-to-date, but still up 21.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) is 9.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUMN is forecast to be at a low of $0.60 and a high of $1.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -292.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -114.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

Golden Minerals Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.67 percent over the past six months and at a -400.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.90%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.00%.

AUMN Dividends

Golden Minerals Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.63% of Golden Minerals Company shares, and 33.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.71%. Golden Minerals Company stock is held by 45 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.67% of the shares, which is about 6.01 million shares worth $3.01 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 2.92% or 4.78 million shares worth $2.39 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 4.78 million shares worth $2.39 million, making up 2.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.48 million shares worth around $2.24 million, which represents about 2.73% of the total shares outstanding.