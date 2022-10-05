Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.78 million shares of the Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) were traded, and its beta was 0.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around $0.07 or 5.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.85M. GLBS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.46, offering almost -156.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.41% since then. We note from Globus Maritime Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 179.96K.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information

Instantly GLBS has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4400 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.71% year-to-date, but still up 6.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) is -15.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.95 day(s).

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -22.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Globus Maritime Limited to make $9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.76 million and $18.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -51.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.44%.

GLBS Dividends

Globus Maritime Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 28 and December 02.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.66% of Globus Maritime Limited shares, and 12.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.90%. Globus Maritime Limited stock is held by 14 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.07% of the shares, which is about 0.54 million shares worth $0.72 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 3.40% or 0.36 million shares worth $0.49 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 88000.0 shares worth $0.12 million, making up 0.83% of all outstanding shares.