Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Stock Forecast: By 2022, Bulls Expect $450.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.47 million shares of the Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were traded, and its beta was 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $185.31, and it changed around $7.93 or 4.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.56B. GNRC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $524.31, offering almost -182.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $167.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.82% since then. We note from Generac Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Generac Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GNRC as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Generac Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.62 for the current quarter.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) trade information

Instantly GNRC has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 188.94 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.34% year-to-date, but still up 2.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is -17.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $330.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNRC is forecast to be at a low of $190.00 and a high of $450.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -142.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) estimates and forecasts

Generac Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.25 percent over the past six months and at a 23.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.26 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. to make $1.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $919.98 million and $942.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.60%. Generac Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 51.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.47% per year for the next five years.

GNRC Dividends

Generac Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.73% of Generac Holdings Inc. shares, and 90.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.51%. Generac Holdings Inc. stock is held by 1,132 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.61% of the shares, which is about 6.77 million shares worth $2.01 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.86% or 5.02 million shares worth $1.49 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.84 million shares worth $547.7 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $430.48 million, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.