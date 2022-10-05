Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC)

In the last trading session, 18.57 million shares of the Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.54, and it changed around $1.96 or 4.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $166.30B. WFC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.30, offering almost -38.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.08% since then. We note from Wells Fargo & Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.29 million.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) trade information

Instantly WFC has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.59 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.25% year-to-date, but still up 8.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is 0.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.45 day(s).

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Wells Fargo & Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.15 percent over the past six months and at a -19.39% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.75 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to make $19.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.40%. Wells Fargo & Company earnings are expected to increase by -17.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.75% per year for the next five years.

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.76 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.76% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of Wells Fargo & Company shares, and 73.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.07%. Wells Fargo & Company stock is held by 2,462 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.51% of the shares, which is about 322.9 million shares worth $14.06 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.02% or 266.33 million shares worth $11.6 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 111.62 million shares worth $4.86 billion, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 83.89 million shares worth around $3.65 billion, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.