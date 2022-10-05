Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG)

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.69, and it changed around -$0.69 or -4.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.24B. NEOG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.80, offering almost -249.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 0.37% since then. We note from Neogen Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.04 million.

Neogen Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NEOG as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Neogen Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) trade information

Instantly NEOG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.88 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.33% year-to-date, but still up 0.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) is -20.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.92 day(s).

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) estimates and forecasts

Neogen Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.94 percent over the past six months and at a -9.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 140.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $182.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Neogen Corporation to make $183.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.90%. Neogen Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -21.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

NEOG Dividends

Neogen Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 19 and December 23.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of Neogen Corporation shares, and 56.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.22%. Neogen Corporation stock is held by 417 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.99% of the shares, which is about 11.85 million shares worth $161.11 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.63% or 10.39 million shares worth $141.28 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4.65 million shares worth $63.22 million, making up 4.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 3.18 million shares worth around $43.26 million, which represents about 2.95% of the total shares outstanding.