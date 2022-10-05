Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY)

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.11, and it changed around $0.17 or 3.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.68B. DSEY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.00, offering almost -252.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.85% since then. We note from Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 707.37K.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) trade information

Instantly DSEY has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.18 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.61% year-to-date, but still up 5.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) is -9.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.19 day(s).

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) estimates and forecasts

Diversey Holdings Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.45 percent over the past six months and at a -28.85% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -43.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $708.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Diversey Holdings Ltd. to make $732.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $664.34 million and $689.19 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.30%.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -375.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.81% per year for the next five years.

DSEY Dividends

Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 07.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.25% of Diversey Holdings Ltd. shares, and 96.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.30%. Diversey Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 155 institutions, with Bain Capital Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 72.97% of the shares, which is about 236.56 million shares worth $1.79 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.93% or 12.76 million shares worth $96.57 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 6.33 million shares worth $62.02 million, making up 1.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund held roughly 3.36 million shares worth around $25.42 million, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.