Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC)

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.16, and it changed around $0.01 or 10.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.04M. CCNC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.95, offering almost -1118.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.5% since then. We note from Code Chain New Continent Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 207.56K.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) trade information

Instantly CCNC has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2000 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -85.05% year-to-date, but still up 5.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) is -38.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 95430.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.27 day(s).

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.40%.

CCNC Dividends

Code Chain New Continent Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 29 and June 30.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.64% of Code Chain New Continent Limited shares, and 6.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.78%. Code Chain New Continent Limited stock is held by 7 institutions, with Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.30% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $0.1 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.18% or 67321.0 shares worth $60858.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 17695.0 shares worth $12209.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.