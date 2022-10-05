Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF)

In the last trading session, 1.7 million shares of the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) were traded, and its beta was 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.15, and it changed around $0.48 or 3.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $792.48M. ANF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.97, offering almost -203.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.19% since then. We note from Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ANF as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) trade information

Instantly ANF has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.70 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.63% year-to-date, but still up 0.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is 4.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.67 day(s).

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) estimates and forecasts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.88 percent over the past six months and at a -98.39% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -85.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -43.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $844.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to make $900.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 135.50%. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings are expected to increase by 330.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.00% per year for the next five years.

ANF Dividends

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 21 and November 25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.53% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares, and 110.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 112.86%. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock is held by 319 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 17.69% of the shares, which is about 8.92 million shares worth $285.45 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 13.93% or 7.03 million shares worth $224.74 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.58 million shares worth $60.65 million, making up 7.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.63 million shares worth around $52.0 million, which represents about 3.22% of the total shares outstanding.