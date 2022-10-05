Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 2.15 million shares of the Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.31, and it changed around -$0.34 or -3.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.38B. FRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.85, offering almost -34.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.83% since then. We note from Frontline Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.31 million.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Instantly FRO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.53 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 50.64% year-to-date, but still down -9.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) is -10.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.84 day(s).

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Frontline Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.58 percent over the past six months and at a 542.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 374.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 223.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.56 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Frontline Ltd. to make $1.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.70%.

FRO Dividends

Frontline Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.41 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.15. It is important to note, however, that the 1.41% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.87% of Frontline Ltd. shares, and 27.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.23%. Frontline Ltd. stock is held by 214 institutions, with Folketrygdfondet being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.65% of the shares, which is about 11.5 million shares worth $101.2 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.10% or 6.31 million shares worth $55.53 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.81 million shares worth $24.94 million, making up 1.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held roughly 1.59 million shares worth around $13.25 million, which represents about 0.78% of the total shares outstanding.