First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Share Price Might Move Up By 39.99%

In today’s recent session, 2.04 million shares of the First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.27, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.61B. FHN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.24, offering almost -4.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.54% since then. We note from First Horizon Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.00 million.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) trade information

Instantly FHN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.51 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 42.56% year-to-date, but still up 0.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) is 3.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.94 day(s).

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) estimates and forecasts

First Horizon Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.44 percent over the past six months and at a -22.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $798.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect First Horizon Corporation to make $827.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $744.9 million and $745 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.20%. First Horizon Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -7.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.50% per year for the next five years.

FHN Dividends

First Horizon Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.58 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 2.58% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.38% of First Horizon Corporation shares, and 82.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.93%. First Horizon Corporation stock is held by 713 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.39% of the shares, which is about 55.53 million shares worth $1.3 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.61% or 51.36 million shares worth $1.21 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 15.41 million shares worth $362.04 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 15.41 million shares worth around $336.96 million, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.