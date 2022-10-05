Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.26, and it changed around $0.55 or 4.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $735.25M. EHAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.25, offering almost -77.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.3% since then. We note from Enhabit Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 847.07K.

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) trade information

Instantly EHAB has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.94 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.96% year-to-date, but still up 0.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) is -7.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EHAB is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) estimates and forecasts

Enhabit Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.26% of Enhabit Inc. shares, and 4.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.11%.