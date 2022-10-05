Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $78.18, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.89B. EMR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $100.47, offering almost -28.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $72.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.39% since then. We note from Emerson Electric Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.62 million.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) trade information

Instantly EMR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 78.99 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.83% year-to-date, but still up 7.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is -4.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $101.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EMR is forecast to be at a low of $79.00 and a high of $128.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) estimates and forecasts

Emerson Electric Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.40 percent over the past six months and at a 24.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.34 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. to make $4.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.30%. Emerson Electric Co. earnings are expected to increase by 18.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.11% per year for the next five years.

EMR Dividends

Emerson Electric Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.63 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.06. It is important to note, however, that the 2.63% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.73% of Emerson Electric Co. shares, and 76.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.10%. Emerson Electric Co. stock is held by 2,174 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.21% of the shares, which is about 54.47 million shares worth $4.27 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.54% or 38.67 million shares worth $3.03 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 17.49 million shares worth $1.37 billion, making up 2.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 13.15 million shares worth around $1.03 billion, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.