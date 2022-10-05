Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Shares Might Go Up 66.61% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.20, and it changed around $1.58 or 5.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.13B. DK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.93, offering almost -15.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.81% since then. We note from Delek US Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Delek US Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended DK as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Delek US Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.27 for the current quarter.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) trade information

Instantly DK has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.48 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 103.18% year-to-date, but still up 16.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) is 8.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.76 day(s).

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) estimates and forecasts

Delek US Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.50 percent over the past six months and at a 410.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 38.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 471.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,823.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.03 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Delek US Holdings Inc. to make $3.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.19 billion and $2.55 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 83.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 54.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.60%. Delek US Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 67.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.10% per year for the next five years.

DK Dividends

Delek US Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.65 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.65% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.16% of Delek US Holdings Inc. shares, and 94.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.12%. Delek US Holdings Inc. stock is held by 275 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.71% of the shares, which is about 7.69 million shares worth $163.27 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.29% or 6.44 million shares worth $136.58 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 3.67 million shares worth $88.81 million, making up 4.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $66.25 million, which represents about 2.90% of the total shares outstanding.