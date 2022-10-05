Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 15.77 million shares of the Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.43, and it changed around $0.24 or 126.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.36M. CRKN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.48, offering almost -941.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.81% since then. We note from Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 828.88K.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CRKN as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Instantly CRKN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 126.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3990 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -7.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.18% year-to-date, but still down -29.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) is -50.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32540.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRKN is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -248.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -248.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. to make $10 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -39.30%.

CRKN Dividends

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 14.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.79% of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. shares, and 23.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.06%. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.82% of the shares, which is about 0.81 million shares worth $0.36 million.

Pitcairn Company, with 1.44% or 0.42 million shares worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.64 million shares worth $0.28 million, making up 2.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $76241.0, which represents about 0.60% of the total shares outstanding.