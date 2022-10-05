Could Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 9.05 million shares of the Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.68, and it changed around $1.82 or 6.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.61B. SYF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.49, offering almost -65.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.08% since then. We note from Synchrony Financial’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.96 million.

Synchrony Financial stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended SYF as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Synchrony Financial is expected to report earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) trade information

Instantly SYF has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.72 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.71% year-to-date, but still up 12.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is -0.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.46 day(s).

Synchrony Financial (SYF) estimates and forecasts

Synchrony Financial share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.94 percent over the past six months and at a -20.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -29.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.85 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Synchrony Financial to make $3.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.66 billion and $3.83 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.10%. Synchrony Financial earnings are expected to increase by 222.90% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -8.80% per year for the next five years.

SYF Dividends

Synchrony Financial’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.90 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.92. It is important to note, however, that the 2.90% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.43% of Synchrony Financial shares, and 104.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.58%. Synchrony Financial stock is held by 1,024 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.09% of the shares, which is about 63.08 million shares worth $2.2 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 10.23% or 49.29 million shares worth $1.72 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 22.15 million shares worth $611.65 million, making up 4.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 15.02 million shares worth around $522.72 million, which represents about 3.12% of the total shares outstanding.