Could MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.15 million shares of the MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.56, and it changed around $1.59 or 9.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.52B. MLKN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.84, offering almost -130.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.27% since then. We note from MillerKnoll Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 629.50K.

MillerKnoll Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MLKN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MillerKnoll Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter.

MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) trade information

Instantly MLKN has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.04 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.64% year-to-date, but still down -2.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) is -29.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.63 day(s).

MillerKnoll Inc. (MLKN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -30.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect MillerKnoll Inc. to make $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.90%. MillerKnoll Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -112.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

MLKN Dividends

MillerKnoll Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 02 and January 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.04 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.75. It is important to note, however, that the 4.04% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.53% of MillerKnoll Inc. shares, and 98.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.99%. MillerKnoll Inc. stock is held by 361 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.01% of the shares, which is about 8.35 million shares worth $288.71 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.38% or 7.12 million shares worth $245.93 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.19 million shares worth $75.54 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.18 million shares worth around $57.24 million, which represents about 2.87% of the total shares outstanding.