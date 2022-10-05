Could Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 7.47 million shares of the Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) were traded, and its beta was 0.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.52, and it changed around $0.4 or 35.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.11M. APDN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.35, offering almost -383.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.21% since then. We note from Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.50 million.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APDN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) trade information

Instantly APDN has showed a green trend with a performance of 35.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7600 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.19% year-to-date, but still up 13.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) is -45.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APDN is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -426.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -294.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) estimates and forecasts

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.30 percent over the past six months and at a 35.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 56.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 105.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences Inc. to make $4.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.80%.

APDN Dividends

Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 07 and December 12.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.97% of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares, and 11.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.84%. Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.12% of the shares, which is about 0.46 million shares worth $0.98 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.38% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.46 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $0.26 million, making up 1.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 87412.0 shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.