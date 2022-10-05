Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around -$0.04 or -13.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.34M. COCP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.03, offering almost -296.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26. We note from Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 224.02K.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) trade information

Instantly COCP has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3100 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.20% year-to-date, but still down -7.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) is -30.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.07 day(s).

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) estimates and forecasts

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.58 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.60%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $80k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Cocrystal Pharma Inc. to make $80k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.00%.

COCP Dividends

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.89% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares, and 21.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.50%. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stock is held by 40 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 18.75% of the shares, which is about 5.61 million shares worth $3.09 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.94% or 3.27 million shares worth $1.8 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.3 million shares worth $1.26 million, making up 7.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $0.46 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.