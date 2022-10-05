Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 12.57 million shares of the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) were traded, and its beta was 2.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.47, and it changed around $0.85 or 5.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.18B. CLF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.04, offering almost -120.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.61% since then. We note from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.47 million.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CLF as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Instantly CLF has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.49 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.94% year-to-date, but still up 13.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is -7.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLF is forecast to be at a low of $14.50 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -106.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.33 percent over the past six months and at a -27.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -75.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.85 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. to make $5.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.64 billion and $5.35 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 61.50%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -12.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 27.43% per year for the next five years.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 20 and October 24.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.36% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, and 63.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.26%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock is held by 789 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.25% of the shares, which is about 53.0 million shares worth $819.92 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.77% or 45.37 million shares worth $701.87 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 14.05 million shares worth $217.31 million, making up 2.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 13.89 million shares worth around $214.93 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.