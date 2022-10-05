Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 8.46 million shares of the Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.96, and it changed around $0.21 or 2.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.57B. CLVT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.63, offering almost -157.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.04% since then. We note from Clarivate Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.95 million.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

Instantly CLVT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.18 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.65% year-to-date, but still up 4.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) is -13.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.36 day(s).

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Clarivate Plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.06 percent over the past six months and at a 19.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 48.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $691.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Clarivate Plc to make $686.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 55.20%.

Clarivate Plc earnings are expected to increase by 32.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.60% per year for the next five years.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.95% of Clarivate Plc shares, and 98.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.30%. Clarivate Plc stock is held by 448 institutions, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 17.35% of the shares, which is about 116.67 million shares worth $1.96 billion.

Generation Investment Management LLP, with 6.73% or 45.29 million shares worth $759.07 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 11.5 million shares worth $192.74 million, making up 1.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund held roughly 10.49 million shares worth around $154.98 million, which represents about 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.