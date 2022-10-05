CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.58, and it changed around -$0.15 or -4.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.62B. CX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.30, offering almost -103.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.06% since then. We note from CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.72 million.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CX as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) trade information

Instantly CX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.73 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.99% year-to-date, but still up 13.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is -5.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CX is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -179.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) estimates and forecasts

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.22 percent over the past six months and at a 15.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,800.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 120.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.73 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. to make $3.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.40%. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. earnings are expected to increase by 155.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 33.20% per year for the next five years.

CX Dividends

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, and 30.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.89%. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock is held by 298 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.17% of the shares, which is about 74.96 million shares worth $268.73 million.

FMR, LLC, with 4.94% or 71.54 million shares worth $256.47 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 52.27 million shares worth $187.38 million, making up 3.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund held roughly 8.07 million shares worth around $28.94 million, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.