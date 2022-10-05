Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -99.79%

In today’s recent session, 1.03 million shares of the Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.51, and it changed around -$0.37 or -3.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.88B. OWL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.89, offering almost -88.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.47% since then. We note from Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended OWL as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Blue Owl Capital Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) trade information

Instantly OWL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.03 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.74% year-to-date, but still up 5.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) is -8.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OWL is forecast to be at a low of $13.50 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -99.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) estimates and forecasts

Blue Owl Capital Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.29 percent over the past six months and at a -64.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $302.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Blue Owl Capital Inc. to make $332.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $179.26 million and $235.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 69.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.20%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -386.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 34.11% per year for the next five years.

OWL Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 4.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.26% of Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, and 86.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.56%. Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock is held by 191 institutions, with ICONIQ Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.90% of the shares, which is about 50.0 million shares worth $634.0 million.

Blue Pool Management Limited, with 11.65% or 48.93 million shares worth $620.48 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and American Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 20.38 million shares worth $204.45 million, making up 4.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held roughly 20.23 million shares worth around $202.94 million, which represents about 4.82% of the total shares outstanding.