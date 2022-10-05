Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 11.41 million shares of the Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.30, and it changed around -$143.5 or -94.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $596.11M. BHVN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $152.56, offering almost -1738.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $79.01, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -851.93% since then. We note from Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 815.03K.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Instantly BHVN has showed a red trend with a performance of -94.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.50 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.98% year-to-date, but still down -94.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) is -94.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.1 day(s).

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -93.03 percent over the past six months and at a -5.58% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 127.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $251.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. to make $255.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $135.74 million and $190.01 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 85.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -38.00%.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.39% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares, and 81.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.91%. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. stock is held by 434 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.08% of the shares, which is about 5.07 million shares worth $42.1 million.

Stifel Financial Corporation, with 4.29% or 3.07 million shares worth $25.5 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.65 million shares worth $13.67 million, making up 2.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $12.85 million, which represents about 2.16% of the total shares outstanding.