Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 10.4 million shares of the Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) were traded, and its beta was 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.96, and it changed around $0.35 or 5.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.21B. BCS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.20, offering almost -75.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.2% since then. We note from Barclays PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.59 million.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) trade information

Instantly BCS has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.02 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.75% year-to-date, but still up 3.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) is -9.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.45 day(s).

Barclays PLC (BCS) estimates and forecasts

Barclays PLC share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.11 percent over the past six months and at a -22.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.90%. Barclays PLC earnings are expected to increase by 323.70% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.60% per year for the next five years.

BCS Dividends

Barclays PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.09 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.42. It is important to note, however, that the 6.09% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Barclays PLC shares, and 3.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.23%. Barclays PLC stock is held by 333 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.38% of the shares, which is about 15.74 million shares worth $124.33 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 0.29% or 11.67 million shares worth $92.23 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 7.04 million shares worth $52.41 million, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 3.2 million shares worth around $23.81 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.