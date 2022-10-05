Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.42, and it changed around $0.15 or 6.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $638.32M. BKKT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.80, offering almost -1999.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.18% since then. We note from Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Instantly BKKT has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.43 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.56% year-to-date, but still up 9.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) is -5.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BKKT is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $3.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Bakkt Holdings Inc. to make $15.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.42% of Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares, and 17.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.55%. Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock is held by 104 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.87% of the shares, which is about 2.16 million shares worth $13.29 million.

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC, with 1.44% or 1.08 million shares worth $2.27 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.39 million shares worth $2.91 million, making up 1.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF held roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $5.64 million, which represents about 1.22% of the total shares outstanding.