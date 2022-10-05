Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.40, and it changed around $1.2 or 6.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.19B. ARQT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.40, offering almost -34.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.38% since then. We note from Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 683.47K.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ARQT as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.42 for the current quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) trade information

Instantly ARQT has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.64 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.64% year-to-date, but still up 11.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) is -15.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARQT is forecast to be at a low of $46.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -292.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -125.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) estimates and forecasts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.45 percent over the past six months and at a -33.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -69.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.90% in the next quarter.

5 analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. to make $660k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -9.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.80% per year for the next five years.

ARQT Dividends

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.32% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, and 89.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.62%. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stock is held by 190 institutions, with Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.40% of the shares, which is about 8.43 million shares worth $162.44 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.70% or 7.56 million shares worth $145.56 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.88 million shares worth $16.89 million, making up 1.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $18.13 million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.