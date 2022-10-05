AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In today’s recent session, 1.32 million shares of the AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.45, and it changed around -$0.51 or -3.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.28B. AU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.96, offering almost -86.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.37% since then. We note from AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.91 million.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) trade information

Instantly AU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.35 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.69% year-to-date, but still up 17.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) is 10.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.55 day(s).

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) estimates and forecasts

AngloGold Ashanti Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.87 percent over the past six months and at a 4.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.00%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 57.70%. AngloGold Ashanti Limited earnings are expected to increase by -34.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.33% per year for the next five years.

AU Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.30 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.49. It is important to note, however, that the 3.30% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares, and 28.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.06%. AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock is held by 268 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.41% of the shares, which is about 22.62 million shares worth $535.85 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 2.49% or 10.41 million shares worth $246.56 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 22.17 million shares worth $327.83 million, making up 5.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held roughly 6.37 million shares worth around $150.82 million, which represents about 1.52% of the total shares outstanding.