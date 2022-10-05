Home  »  Technologies   »  An Analysis Of Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL),...

An Analysis Of Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.23 million shares of the Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.87, and it changed around -$0.03 or -3.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $122.96M. SWVL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.40, offering almost -1210.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.54% since then. We note from Swvl Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 811.22K.

Swvl Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SWVL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Swvl Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) trade information

Instantly SWVL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1300 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -90.91% year-to-date, but still up 11.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) is -40.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SWVL is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -819.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -72.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 232.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Swvl Holdings Corp. to make $27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

SWVL Dividends

Swvl Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 61.67% of Swvl Holdings Corp. shares, and 13.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.40%. Swvl Holdings Corp. stock is held by 59 institutions, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By May 30, 2022, it held 0.02% of the shares, which is about 22172.0 shares worth $0.11 million.

