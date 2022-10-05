Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In today’s recent session, 1.89 million shares of the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.76, and it changed around -$1.65 or -3.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.47B. AEM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.14, offering almost -53.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.16% since then. We note from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.27 million.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AEM as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) trade information

Instantly AEM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 46.09 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.55% year-to-date, but still up 20.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) is 9.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEM is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $104.72. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -139.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) estimates and forecasts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.38 percent over the past six months and at a -7.02% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.13 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to make $2.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.25 billion and $1.22 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 70.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 75.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.80%. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited earnings are expected to increase by 5.40% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -9.61% per year for the next five years.

AEM Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.52 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 3.52% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, and 64.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.64%. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock is held by 913 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.54% of the shares, which is about 20.73 million shares worth $1.27 billion.

GQG Partners LLC, with 3.41% or 15.57 million shares worth $953.61 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 16.26 million shares worth $743.95 million, making up 3.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund held roughly 8.36 million shares worth around $486.61 million, which represents about 1.83% of the total shares outstanding.