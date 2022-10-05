Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.63 million shares of the Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) were traded, and its beta was -0.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.88, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $148.69M. ADN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.04, offering almost -248.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.76% since then. We note from Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ADN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) trade information

Instantly ADN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.46 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.92% year-to-date, but still down -11.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) is -2.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADN is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $14.70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -410.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -73.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) estimates and forecasts

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.32 percent over the past six months and at a -17.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 225.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.60%.

ADN Dividends

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.90% of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, and 34.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.78%. Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stock is held by 102 institutions, with Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.03% of the shares, which is about 4.14 million shares worth $9.62 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.40% or 1.75 million shares worth $4.07 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.66 million shares worth $1.53 million, making up 1.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $1.17 million, which represents about 0.98% of the total shares outstanding.