1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -13.55%

In the last trading session, 10.07 million shares of the 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.10, and it changed around -$0.11 or -0.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.35B. ONEM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.59, offering almost -43.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.26% since then. We note from 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.52 million.

1Life Healthcare Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended ONEM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.48 for the current quarter.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) trade information

Instantly ONEM has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.64% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 17.26 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.68% year-to-date. On the other hand, 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) is -1.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONEM is forecast to be at a low of $16.90 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) estimates and forecasts

1Life Healthcare Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.86 percent over the past six months and at a -16.46% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 72.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $264.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect 1Life Healthcare Inc. to make $274.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $115.67 million and $125.72 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 128.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 118.10%.

ONEM Dividends

1Life Healthcare Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 07.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.08% of 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares, and 81.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.21%. 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock is held by 277 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.11% of the shares, which is about 17.67 million shares worth $195.82 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.45% or 14.45 million shares worth $160.09 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.65 million shares worth $44.26 million, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.43 million shares worth around $49.08 million, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.