You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT).

In the last trading session, 7.4 million shares of the Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.25, and it changed around $1.53 or 15.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.23B. VRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.97, offering almost -148.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.02% since then. We note from Vertiv Holdings Co’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.44 million.

Vertiv Holdings Co stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended VRT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Vertiv Holdings Co is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Instantly VRT has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.65 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.95% year-to-date, but still up 14.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is -2.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRT is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -95.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Vertiv Holdings Co share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.84 percent over the past six months and at a -19.74% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -67.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.33 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co to make $1.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 142.60%.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.09 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.09% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.25% of Vertiv Holdings Co shares, and 91.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.28%. Vertiv Holdings Co stock is held by 398 institutions, with Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.08% of the shares, which is about 37.96 million shares worth $531.37 million.

Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC, with 8.45% or 31.82 million shares worth $445.5 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 8.72 million shares worth $122.02 million, making up 2.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 7.53 million shares worth around $105.45 million, which represents about 2.00% of the total shares outstanding.