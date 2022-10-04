You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST).

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.97, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $174.49M. OUST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.95, offering almost -719.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.19% since then. We note from Ouster Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Ouster Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OUST as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ouster Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Instantly OUST has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0400 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.42% year-to-date, but still up 0.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) is -29.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OUST is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -930.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -106.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) estimates and forecasts

Ouster Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -78.14 percent over the past six months and at a -5.80% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -137.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 107.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Ouster Inc. to make $18.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.36 million and $8.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 52.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 112.90%.

Ouster Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -6.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

OUST Dividends

Ouster Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.30% of Ouster Inc. shares, and 30.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.83%. Ouster Inc. stock is held by 159 institutions, with Tao Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.48% of the shares, which is about 11.25 million shares worth $50.64 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.01% or 8.7 million shares worth $39.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.06 million shares worth $4.95 million, making up 1.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.04 million shares worth around $13.68 million, which represents about 1.75% of the total shares outstanding.