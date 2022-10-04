You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE).

In today’s recent session, 1.71 million shares of the FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.45, and it changed around -$2.7 or -33.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $565.28M. FAZE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.69, offering almost -353.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.88, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -44.59% since then. We note from FaZe Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

Instantly FAZE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -33.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.56 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 56.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.47% year-to-date, but still down -44.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) is -55.95% down in the 30-day period.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

FAZE Dividends

FaZe Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.47% of FaZe Holdings Inc. shares, and 16.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.52%. FaZe Holdings Inc. stock is held by 76 institutions, with Cowen and Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.22% of the shares, which is about 0.93 million shares worth $9.24 million.

Centiva Capital, LP, with 4.08% or 0.9 million shares worth $8.94 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Special Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.21 million shares worth $2.11 million, making up 0.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 55024.0 shares worth around $0.54 million, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.