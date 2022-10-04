Why InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.16, and it changed around $1.93 or 6.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.47B. INMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.27, offering almost -208.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.95% since then. We note from InMode Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

InMode Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INMD as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. InMode Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

Instantly INMD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.69 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.17% year-to-date, but still up 10.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is -2.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INMD is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $105.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect InMode Ltd. to make $127.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $94.18 million and $110.54 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 225.40%. InMode Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 115.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 33.20% per year for the next five years.

INMD Dividends

InMode Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 24 and October 28.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.62% of InMode Ltd. shares, and 63.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.56%. InMode Ltd. stock is held by 446 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.82% of the shares, which is about 3.18 million shares worth $117.44 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 3.62% or 3.02 million shares worth $111.37 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory Trivalent International Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 0.57 million shares worth $14.41 million, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Victory Trivalent International Small Cap Fund held roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $16.07 million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.