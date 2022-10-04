Why Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In today’s recent session, 15.64 million shares of the Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.64, and it changed around $0.35 or 119.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.01M. CNXA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.90, offering almost -4884.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.69% since then. We note from Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 176.31K.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Instantly CNXA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 119.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8000 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -98.31% year-to-date, but still down -30.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) is -67.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13860.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

CNXA Dividends

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.79% of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.