WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 6.28 million shares of the WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.64, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.03B. WE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.97, offering almost -467.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.38% since then. We note from WeWork Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.95 million.

WeWork Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended WE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. WeWork Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.57 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

Instantly WE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.26 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.30% year-to-date, but still down -14.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) is -33.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 80.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WE is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -316.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -146.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

WeWork Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.85 percent over the past six months and at a 87.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.90%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $824.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect WeWork Inc. to make $906.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.63% of WeWork Inc. shares, and 83.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.66%. WeWork Inc. stock is held by 147 institutions, with SB Global Advisers Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 45.98% of the shares, which is about 324.35 million shares worth $2.21 billion.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with 11.49% or 81.08 million shares worth $552.95 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 11.59 million shares worth $84.49 million, making up 1.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund held roughly 11.28 million shares worth around $76.92 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.