Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.16 million shares of the Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.12, and it changed around $0.12 or 3.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $709.46M. VMEO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.62, offering almost -764.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.31% since then. We note from Vimeo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

Vimeo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended VMEO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vimeo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) trade information

Instantly VMEO has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.47 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.06% year-to-date, but still down -4.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) is -27.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.12 day(s).

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) estimates and forecasts

Vimeo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.70 percent over the past six months and at a -6,500.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -30.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -85.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $108.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Vimeo Inc. to make $111.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $96.05 million and $100.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.20%.

VMEO Dividends

Vimeo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 04.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.79% of Vimeo Inc. shares, and 94.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.48%. Vimeo Inc. stock is held by 347 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.74% of the shares, which is about 13.72 million shares worth $162.99 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.24% or 12.93 million shares worth $153.56 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 6.46 million shares worth $76.75 million, making up 4.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 5.09 million shares worth around $44.24 million, which represents about 3.24% of the total shares outstanding.