Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM): Decline Of -1130.77% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022

In today’s recent session, 3.09 million shares of the Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around -$0.22 or -25.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $167.45M. VSTM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.30, offering almost -407.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -30.77% since then. We note from Verastem Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Verastem Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VSTM as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Verastem Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) trade information

Instantly VSTM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -25.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9599 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.35% year-to-date, but still down -5.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) is -23.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VSTM is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1130.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -669.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Verastem Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.86 percent over the past six months and at a -7.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.40%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.20%. Verastem Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 7.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.74% per year for the next five years.

VSTM Dividends

Verastem Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.97% of Verastem Inc. shares, and 64.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.71%. Verastem Inc. stock is held by 183 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 14.48% of the shares, which is about 26.99 million shares worth $38.05 million.

BVF Inc., with 10.72% or 19.97 million shares worth $28.16 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 5.2 million shares worth $7.34 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 3.34 million shares worth around $3.88 million, which represents about 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.