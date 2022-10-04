United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $37.00 In 2022

In today’s recent session, 3.86 million shares of the United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) have been traded, and its beta is 2.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.09, and it changed around $0.7 or 3.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.71B. X at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.25, offering almost -95.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.32% since then. We note from United States Steel Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.91 million.

United States Steel Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended X as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. United States Steel Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $2.4 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) trade information

Instantly X has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.01 on Monday, 10/03/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.56% year-to-date, but still up 6.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is -9.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.96, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that X is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -84.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

United States Steel Corporation (X) estimates and forecasts

United States Steel Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.74 percent over the past six months and at a -26.85% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -55.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -58.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.21 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect United States Steel Corporation to make $4.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.79 billion and $5.62 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -18.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.80%. United States Steel Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 351.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

X Dividends

United States Steel Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and October 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.03 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.03% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.03% of United States Steel Corporation shares, and 77.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.80%. United States Steel Corporation stock is held by 581 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.20% of the shares, which is about 23.98 million shares worth $904.92 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.67% or 22.59 million shares worth $852.73 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.5 million shares worth $134.33 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.81 million shares worth around $256.84 million, which represents about 2.61% of the total shares outstanding.