ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 0.74 million shares of the ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.14, and it changed around $0.33 or 18.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $207.75M. TDUP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.70, offering almost -1007.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.22% since then. We note from ThredUp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

Instantly TDUP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 18.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2650 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -85.82% year-to-date, but still down -12.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) is -26.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.49 day(s).

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

ThredUp Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -76.12 percent over the past six months and at a -7.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $76.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect ThredUp Inc. to make $80.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.78% of ThredUp Inc. shares, and 108.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.28%. ThredUp Inc. stock is held by 152 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.75% of the shares, which is about 8.06 million shares worth $62.09 million.

FMR, LLC, with 13.39% or 7.86 million shares worth $60.5 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Artisan Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 6.15 million shares worth $47.39 million, making up 10.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan Small Cap Fund held roughly 2.19 million shares worth around $16.84 million, which represents about 3.73% of the total shares outstanding.