Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.30, and it changed around -$0.07 or -2.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $218.78M. THTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.79, offering almost -64.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.83% since then. We note from Theratechnologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 56.41K.

Theratechnologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended THTX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Theratechnologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) trade information

Instantly THTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.77 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.09% year-to-date, but still down -1.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) is 12.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 84190.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that THTX is forecast to be at a low of $2.47 and a high of $6.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -169.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) estimates and forecasts

Theratechnologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.00 percent over the past six months and at a -11.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Theratechnologies Inc. to make $23.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.80%.

THTX Dividends

Theratechnologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 13.

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.22% of Theratechnologies Inc. shares, and 25.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.42%. Theratechnologies Inc. stock is held by 44 institutions, with Soleus Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.09% of the shares, which is about 7.69 million shares worth $18.85 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 6.92% or 6.59 million shares worth $16.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 59730.0 shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 51510.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.